Azerbaijan assumes Black Sea Economic Cooperation chairmanship

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has assumed the chairmanship of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the Ministry, the 49th meeting of the BSEC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs was held in an online format on December 19, 2024.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, represented Azerbaijan at the meeting and delivered a speech.

In his address, Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a founding member of BSEC, contributes to strengthening cooperation within the organization based on mutual interests. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance the region's transit potential through the Middle Corridor, develop secure transport routes, and increase exports to Europe in the field of green energy, as well as achievements related to the Black Sea underwater cable energy transmission project.

The meeting also noted Azerbaijan’s significant successes in advancing the international climate agenda during the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku in November. These include achievements in increasing climate finance and carbon market agreements.

Rafiyev stated that one of Azerbaijan's key priorities for 2025 will be strengthening the activities of BSEC working groups and expanding sectoral cooperation among member states. He invited member states to engage in joint efforts in this direction.

Azerbaijan received the chairmanship of BSEC for the first half of 2025 at the meeting's conclusion.