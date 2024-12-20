AccessBank digitized internal document flow with "SİMA İmza"

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand its network of partners. "AccesBank" OJSC is the next organization to digitize its services with "SİMA İmza".

"SİMA İmza" has been successfully integrated into AccessBank's internal document management system. As a result, all internal documents are now signed in electronic format through "SİMA İmza.

It should be noted that with SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, institutions can reduce their workload, paper usage, and other costs. "SİMA İmza" can be integrated into any system, allowing users to sign documents quickly and in an unlimited number. For more information about "SİMA İmza", visit sima.az or contact the Call Centre at "157".