US' Northern California honors Azerbaijan's Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. In the heart of San Jose, Northern California, a gathering blossomed on the eve of December 31, intertwining the spirit of unity among World Azerbaijanis with the jubilant arrival of the New Year, Trend reports via the nation's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The gathering, orchestrated by the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California, saw participation from members of the Azerbaijani diaspora residing in the United States, alongside diplomats, governmental and municipal representatives from the city of San Jose, notable cultural figures, and various public stakeholders.

The event commenced with the stirring notes of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, a melodic tribute that soared through the air, followed by a hushed pause, a sacred breath taken in reverence for the fallen heroes.

Sevinj Boisvert, President of the Azerbaijani Cultural Society of Northern California, articulated a compelling opening address wherein she delineated the critical imperatives confronting Azerbaijanis in the diaspora. She accentuated the necessity of amplifying awareness regarding the multifaceted realities of Azerbaijan within the global arena and highlighted the paramount significance of enhancing organizational frameworks and synergistic coordination to achieve collective objectives.

During his address of commendation, Vugar Gurbanov, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, elucidated the historical context surrounding the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and extended his aspirations for peace and tranquility to the Azerbaijani populace.

San Jose City Council member Bien Doan articulated the engagement of the Azerbaijani community within Silicon Valley, particularly emphasizing their contributions to the information technology sector and ancillary domains, while underscoring the criticality of assimilation into the broader American socio-cultural framework.

Diaspora advocates residing in the United States, Nurlan Shukurlu and Kenul Aliyeva, engaged in a discourse regarding the initiatives undertaken to elevate consciousness of Azerbaijani realities within the American sociocultural landscape. They underscored the critical significance of cohesion and solidarity in the safeguarding of national and cultural values.

The tapestry of the event wove together the vibrant threads of national music and dance, creating a symphony of cultural expression. The melodies woven by accordionist Khagani Samadov, the soulful notes of singer Asif Yusifov, and the vibrant movements of the Azerbaijani dance ensemble, under the masterful guidance of choreographer Roza Almammadova, resonated through the air, drawing forth waves of applause from the enchanted audience.

