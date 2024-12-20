Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I have the honor to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

In recent years, under our joint leadership, China-Azerbaijan relations, characterized by the intensity of high-level contacts, the strength of political mutual trust, and the effectiveness of cooperation on the international stage, have continued to develop successfully and steadily. The sides have achieved significant results in the framework of the high-quality joint realization of the "Belt and Road" initiative. In July of this year, we announced the elevation of our bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, thus opening a new chapter in the history of China-Azerbaijan relations.

I place great importance on the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan and am ready, together with you, to make efforts to further develop our high-level bilateral relations from this new starting point, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

I wish you good health and well-being," the letter reads.