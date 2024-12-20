Kyrgyzstan's president issues directives to develop support measures for SMEs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has instructed the Ministry of Economy and Commerce to develop special measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, the president said in his speech at the third People's Kurultai, Trend reports.

“In my address, I consider it right to give instructions in some directions: the Ministry of Economy and Commerce should urgently develop special measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, including the possibility of providing soft loans for their development,” the President said.

According to Zhaparov, support for all types of entrepreneurship is one of the priority tasks of the Kyrgyz government.

“Support of small and medium-sized businesses is of special importance, because it is this sphere that opens the way to sustainable development of the country and improvement of living conditions of citizens. Today, small and medium-sized businesses account for 40.5 percent of the gross domestic product. Through job creation and ensuring the growth of the economy in the medium term, this figure should exceed 50 percent,” he noted.

The head of state emphasized that the activities of law-abiding entrepreneurs should not be subject to illegal interference by law enforcement agencies.

“Protection of private property, support for business, and fair treatment of entrepreneurs are among our top priorities. If individual members of law enforcement agencies try to exert illegal pressure or interfere in your activities, your appeals to me will never go unanswered,” the President added.