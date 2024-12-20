Chisinau hosts poetry book presentation about Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova has held a presentation of the book of poems "The End of Longing for Karabakh. This road leads to Jabrayil" by Mahabbat Gungur in Chisinau, Trend reports via State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, supported by the committee and Moldovan National Library, gathered the congress members, representatives of the Azerbaijani community, the Azerbaijani Embassy, MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Interparliamentary Friendship Group Vitalie Jacot, Head of the Department of the Agency for Consolidation of Interethnic Relations of Moldova Ludmila Burlaka, and the book reviewer Adil Nazarov.

Gungur's granddaughter, a student of the weekend school of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova, Amira Ismayilova, read poems from the book.

After the official part of the event, the guests interacted with the author and signed their books.

As part of her visit to Moldova, Nazarova visited the Azerbaijan-Moldova Friendship Alley "Kharibulbul" and participated in an open lesson at the weekend school in Chisinau, which operates under the initiative of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova and with the organizational support of the Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Additionally, Nazarova met with the elders of the Azerbaijani community in Moldova—Mahabbat Ismayilov and Ali Bayramov.

