Kazakh president appoints new minister of national economy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Minister of National Economy, Trend reports via Akorda.

“By the decree of the Head of State Serik Zhumangarin has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement in the official Telegram channel of the President reads.

To note, earlier President Tokayev dismissed Nurlan Baybazarov, who held the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy.

