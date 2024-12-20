Earn a brighter 12% return on your deposit with Yelo Bank!

Looking to grow your income over time? At Yelo Bank, time works in your favor! With the "Yelo Sabit" product, deposits in AZN for 12 months now earn an impressive 12% annual return. Deposits can be placed for periods ranging from 3 to 24 months, with automatic renewal. You can choose to receive your interest monthly or at the end of the term.



As a special bonus, customers who deposit more than 1000 AZN/USD will receive a Yelo Light card as a gift! With this card, you'll enjoy monthly interest payments and benefit from its advantages during your purchases. The minimum required deposit amount to open a savings account is just 100 AZN.



It’s important to note that deposits at Yelo Bank are insured in accordance with the rules of the Deposit Insurance Fund, ensuring the safety and security of your funds. Take advantage of this fantastic opportunity! Visit any Yelo Bank branch or apply online: https://bit.ly/4gjltid



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!