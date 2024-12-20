Azerbaijan bringing pharmacy organizations into fold of medical insurance system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Pharmacy organizations in Azerbaijan have found their names on the list of players eligible for medical insurance, Trend reports.

This is reflected in an amendment to the law "On Medical Insurance," approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The paper states that the primary principles of obligatory medical insurance include guaranteeing the availability of medicines and medical supplies, enhancing the quality of healthcare services, and supplying insured individuals with pharmaceuticals and medical supplies during an insured occurrence.

Pharmacy organizations operating under the laws of the Azerbaijan Republic on "Medicines" and "Licensing and Permits" will be entitled to participate in compulsory medical insurance.

Contracts will be executed with pharmacy organizations that indicate their interest to engage in the system.



Pharmacies will be permitted to provide pharmaceuticals to insured individuals for outpatient use solely based on prescriptions transferred to the Unified Medical Insurance (UMI) database (electronic information resource).

