Jews always need friends like Azerbaijan - The Jerusalem Post (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Jews always need friends like Azerbaijan, says an article in the authoritative world publication The Jerusalem Post by a well-known Israeli expert on the Arab world and Iran, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps, professor of Oriental studies at the prestigious Israeli Bar-Ilan University, and director of the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at this university, a researcher at the Center Begin-Sadat Strategic Studies by Dr. Mordechai Kedar, Trend reports.

The article devoted to the life of Jews in Azerbaijan says that Jews live in peace and harmony in this country without facing anti-Semitism. This is a vivid example of peaceful coexistence and friendship between Jews and Muslims celebrating each other's holidays. In a world where anti-Semitism and intolerance rage, multicultural Azerbaijan is an example to follow.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's relations with Israel, the professor noted that more than 40 percent of Israel's oil demand is provided by Azerbaijan, more than 120 Israeli companies operate here, and others intend to establish their businesses here.

The author notes that Jews always need friends like Azerbaijan to support them in the most difficult times.

The full text of the article can be found at the link:

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-833559