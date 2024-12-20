Chairman of Turkmenistan's parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan (Parliament of Turkmenistan) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday!

The great successes achieved in all areas of Azerbaijan’s public and political life, the significant accomplishments in the country's economic development, and the strengthening of its authority on the global stage are inextricably linked to your name.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors," the letter reads.