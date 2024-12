BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Jalal Mirzayev has been recalled from the posts of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Indonesia, as well as the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and Singapore, and the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.