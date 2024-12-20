Pakistan announces tariff exemptions on imports of some products from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan has announced tariff exemptions on imports of various goods under the Preferential Trade Agreement with Azerbaijan, which came into force on December 16, 2024, Trend reports via the FBR.

According to an official notification by the FBR, the tariff exemptions cover items such as shelled hazelnuts or filberts, apricots, vegetable saps and extracts, non-stemmed tobacco, polyethylene, propylene copolymers, casing, tubing and drill pipes used in oil and gas drilling, and refined copper wire with a maximum cross-sectional dimension exceeding 6 mm.

All imported goods must adhere to the provisions of the trade agreement signed between the two nations.

The FBR emphasized that these exemptions aim to strengthen bilateral trade ties and align with the strategic goals of the Preferential Trade Agreement.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn