Masdar expands European operations with new renewables platform acquisition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Masdar has finalized the acquisition of Saeta Yield, a renewables platform based in the Iberian Peninsula, from Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners, Trend reports.

The deal values Saeta at 1.2 billion euros, with an equity value of 696 million euros.

Through this acquisition, Masdar strengthens its presence in the Iberian renewable energy market. Saeta’s portfolio includes 745 MW of operational capacity, comprising 538 MW of wind assets in Spain, 144 MW of wind assets in Portugal, and 63 MW of solar PV assets in Spain.

Additionally, Saeta brings a 1.6-GW development pipeline, offering further growth opportunities.

Masdar’s acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand renewable energy capacity globally, targeting 100 GW by 2030. The deal highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the energy transition in Europe and advancing clean energy solutions in key markets.