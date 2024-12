BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A seminar dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, organized jointly by the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is discussing best practices and challenges in the application of international law.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies of Azerbaijan and the head of the ICRC Baku office are taking part in the event.

