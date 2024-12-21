Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Tokayev dismisses Kazakhstan's economy minister

Economy Materials 21 December 2024 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed the Minister of National Economy of the country, Trend reports.

"By the decree of the Head of Country, Baybazarov Nurlan Serikovich is relieved of his duties as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan," reads the official telegram channel of the President of Kazakhstan.

To note, no further details on the decision have been provided yet. Baybazarov had been appointed Minister of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan in February 2024.

