Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Education and Science to split into two departments

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan will be divided into two separate departments, the country's Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev said during the III People’s Kurultai today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that currently, all educational institutions—from kindergartens to universities, as well as research organizations—are under the control of a single department.

"However, even with the best leadership, the ministry will not be able to achieve its goals and fully address the issues in the sector. Therefore, I initiated the division of the ministry into two parts: the Ministry of Education, which will be responsible for kindergartens and schools, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science, which will oversee universities and research institutions," he explained, noting that this proposal has received support from the president.

Shakiev also added that a major reform is planned for next year, during which schools will transition to a 12-year education system.

