Kyrgyzstan set to boost machine-building share in GDP structure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan plans to increase the share of machine building in the GDP structure, the chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said at the third People's Kurultai in Bishkek, Trend reports.

“More than 100 enterprises have already been opened in the country, including 4 large plants. The goal is to increase the share of mechanical engineering in the GDP structure from the current 16 percent to 25 percent in the short term,” Kasymaliyev said.

The head of the Cabinet stressed that the construction of railroads (Balykchy-Kochkor-Kara-Keche and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan) will create new economic centers and logistics hubs and turn Kyrgyzstan into a land port. This will lead to an increase in average wages in these regions (Kochkor, Kazarman, Jalal-Abad, Ak-Talaa, At-Bashy) by 20 percent or more.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan is positioned as a key reliable partner in Central Asia in the field of hydropower. According to him, it is planned to develop the potential of solar, wind, and hydropower while eliminating the state monopoly and creating favorable conditions for attracting investment.

Kasymaliyev also stressed that the joint construction of a railroad with Uzbekistan and cooperation on the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and creating favorable conditions for further development.