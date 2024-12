Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 94 manat, equating to $55.29, reflecting a contraction of 2.08 percent by the conclusion of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold dropped by 79.39 manat, or $46.7 (1.74 percent), compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,473 manat ($2,631).

Gold ounce value change December 9 4,481 manat ($2,635) December 16 4,510 manat ($2,652) December 10 4,538 manat ($2,669) December 17 4,507 manat ($2,651) December 11 4,563 manat ($2,684) December 18 4,496 manat ($2,644) December 12 4,611 manat ($2,712) December 19 4,436 manat ($2,609) December 13 4,568 manat ($2,687) December 20 4,416 manat ($2,597) Weekly average 4,552 manat ($2,677) Weekly average 4,473 manat ($2,631)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan lowered by 2.6 manat ($1.5), or 5.07 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 50.9 manat ($29.9), which is 2.03 percent or 2.6 manat ($1.5) less than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change December 9 52.58 manat ($30.93) December 16 51.88 manat ($30.5) December 10 54.3 manat ($31.9) December 17 51.7 manat ($30.4) December 11 53.78 manat ($31.64) December 18 51.66 manat ($30.39) December 12 54.5 manat ($32) December 19 50 manat ($29.4) December 13 52.6 manat ($30.9) December 20 49.26 manat ($28.98) Weekly average 53.56 manat ($31.5) Weekly average 50.9 manat ($29.9)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 2.28 manat ($1.34), or 0.15 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lowered by 16 manat, or $9.4 (1.01 percent), settling at 1,580 manat ($929) compared to last week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change December 9 1,586 manat ($932.9) December 16 1,564 manat ($920) December 10 1,595 manat ($938) December 17 1,592 manat ($935) December 11 1,601 manat ($941.7) December 18 1,600 manat ($941) December 12 1,611 manat ($947.6) December 19 1,578 manat ($928) December 13 1,587 manat ($933) December 20 1,566 manat ($921) Weekly average 1,596 manat ($938.8) Weekly average 1,580 manat ($929)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 78.5 manat ($46), or 4.84 percent, during this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 4.24 percent, or 70.35 manat ($41.38), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,588 manat ($934).

Palladium ounce value change December 9 1,639 manat ($964) December 16 1,622 manat ($954) December 10 1,659 manat ($975.9) December 17 1,612 manat ($948) December 11 1,655 manat ($973.5) December 18 1,594 manat ($937.6) December 12 1,688 manat ($992.9) December 19 1,568 manat ($922.3) December 13 1,650 manat ($970.59) December 20 1,543 manat ($970.65) Weekly average 1,658 manat ($975.29) Weekly average 1,588 manat ($934)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel