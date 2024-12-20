Anti-Doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Germany ink memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Baku has signed a memorandum of understanding between the national anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Germany, Trend reports via the National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan (AMADA).

It was noted that the memorandum was signed by Executive Director of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Azerbaijan Tahmina Taghizadeh and Chairman of the Executive Board of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany Lars Mortsiefer.

"By signing the memorandum, the two organizations hope to work together on things like sharing their research, medicine, testing, education, and other areas of experience in order to make AMADA's work better in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and other international standards. They also hope to hold joint consultations and form working groups with employees from both agencies, among other things. Bilateral agreements covering various fields are also planned to be signed in the future on the basis of this memorandum of understanding," the statement notes.

