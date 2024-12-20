Kyrgyzstan predicts substantial GDP growth by 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) will exceed 1.8 trillion soms ($20.6 billion) in 2025, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the third People's Kurultai, Trend reports.

“The volume of the country's economy has increased 2.5 times in a short period of time. Certainly, this is not the limit. In 2025, the volume of gross domestic product will exceed 1.8 trillion soms ($20.6 billion). This means that economic resources will triple compared to 2020,” the President said.

Zhaparov emphasized that in 2020 the volume of gross domestic product amounted to 639 billion soms ($8.27 billion), and this year it is expected to reach 1.5 trillion soms ($17.2 billion).

To note, in 2023, a historic milestone was crossed for the country's economy: GDP reached 1.2 trillion soms ($13.9 billion), with a growth rate of 6.2 percent. At the same time, this year 1.2 trillion soms was reached already in the period from January through November, and the real growth rate amounted to 9 percent.