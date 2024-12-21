New Year's fair brings best of village treasures to Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The 7th “From Village to City” fair, put together by Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC, under the wing of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, has kicked off today, Trend reports.

According to information, the fair, organized on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the celebration of the New Year, will last till December 30.

The fair aims to put the spotlight on the offerings of small and medium-sized farms, open up new avenues for selling farm products, and serve up local quality goods to the folks in the capital.

More than 100 farmers from 30 cities and districts of Azerbaijan rolled up their sleeves and showcased over 100 varieties of products for sale at the fair. The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan keeps a watchful eye on the quality of the products on display. So, a mobile food lab will be cooking up a storm at the fair. Citizens will have the opportunity to take advantage of the laboratory's services to get to the bottom of the quality indicators of any goods on the market.

All the bells and whistles - shelves, scales, and other gear - will be handed out to farmers at no cost. The fair is located at 5 Fatali Khan Khoyski Street, in the Narimanov district of Baku, right next to the Ganjlik metro station.

