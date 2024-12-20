ICRC tallies its visits to detention facilities worldwide for past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Last year, the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted 2,564 visits to detainees in detention and incarceration facilities globally, said Mareh Shervashidze, head of the detention issues group at the ICRC representation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a seminar dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions in Azerbaijan's Baku, Shervashidze noted that among the visited detention facilities, there were 885 institutions, with a total of 837,029 detainees.

"The number of detainees we registered and followed up on was 14,020, including 1,524 prisoners of war and 1,382 civilians. The total number of contexts in which visits were conducted reached 84," he added.

