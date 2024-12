BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Eco Cars Azerbaijan LLC announced a reduction in its authorized capital, Trend reports via the "Taxes" newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, the LLC reduced its charter capital to 100 manat ($59) from 190,000 manat ($111,760).

To note, Eco Cars Azerbaijan was registered on October 24 of this year with Shabnam Rahmatova as its legal representative.

