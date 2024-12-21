Italian ambassador to Kazakhstan concludes his mission

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti has completed his diplomatic mission, Trend reports.

Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Ambassador Marco Alberti on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, Vassilenko expressed sincere appreciation to the Italian diplomat for his efforts in strengthening Kazakhstan-Italy strategic cooperation, highlighting his significant contribution to the organization of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy in January this year, as well as the activation of trade and economic relations.

In turn, the Italian ambassador thanked the Kazakh side for its constant support, warm reception, and expressed hope for the continued strengthening of Kazakhstan-Italy strategic cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Vassilenko wished the ambassador success and new achievements in his future endeavors.

Marco Alberti began his diplomatic career in 2000 as Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. He was appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan in September 2021.