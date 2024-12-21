Azerbaijan clarifies municipal election ballot paper count

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Six million ballot papers will be printed for the municipal elections in Azerbaijan set for January 29, 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) today, Trend reports.

Ten days prior to the elections, he said, ballots will be printed.

To note, the forthcoming municipal electoral process in the Republic of Azerbaijan is slated for January 29, 2025. This marks the sixth iteration of the republican electoral process for municipal governance in Azerbaijan. The electoral process will be conducted on a majoritarian framework, wherein only municipal representatives will be selected by the electorate.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel