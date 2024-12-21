Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan tallies candidate nominations for upcoming municipal election

Society Materials 21 December 2024 15:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan tallies candidate nominations for upcoming municipal election
Photo: Independent Media Center "Seçki 2024"

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 15,886 candidates have been nominated for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

According to him, 6,889 persons were issued subscription sheets.

To note, the municipal election will take place for 685 municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be elected.

