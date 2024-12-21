Badminton Championship held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi half century down line (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. The national badminton championship has been convened in Khankendi city following an extended hiatus, Trend reports.

The concluding phase of the competitive event, orchestrated collaboratively by the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojali districts, alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, was executed at the Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 within the city limits.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Championship, convened within the confines of the educational institution's sports hall, witnessed the presence of dignitaries from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojali, alongside the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, as well as various media representatives.

Subsequent to the execution of a badminton match, the minister, alongside the official delegate from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojali districts, proclaimed the commencement of the competitive event.

In his address, Gayibov remarked that a significant event was occurring in Azerbaijani sports today.

"Sport is returning to our lands liberated from occupation. The liberated cities and districts of Karabakh host regular sports competitions. The city of Khankendi has also already hosted several sports events," he said.

The minister also mentioned that Khankendi would become a sports center and spoke about the sporting events held in the city.

Mahmud Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani badminton family who won prizes in three categories at a tournament held in Khankendi in 1974, was also present as an honorary guest at the final matches.

The winners and prizewinners were awarded by the officials of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojali districts, the Minister Gayibov, and the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov.

To note, the Azerbaijan Championship held in October 1974 in Khankendi was also organized among clubs. The competition was held for both men (24 participants) and women (20 participants). The teams "Neftchi", "Mahsul," "Zenit," "Lokomotiv", and "Spartak" competed for the championship title.

