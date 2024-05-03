I always return to Baku with warmest feelings - Latvian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. I always return to Baku with the warmest feelings, participant of the European Cup on rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, a Latvian athlete Nikola Vasiljeva told Trend.

The gymnast noted that she previously came to Baku for the World Cup and European Championship.

"I believe that Baku always has the best organization, and I have participated in quite a few competitions and can compare. Baku has one of the best gymnastics halls; the organization of competitions is held at a high level," she stressed.

The athlete admitted that she is delighted to participate in the first European Cup on rhythmic gymnastics, and she is interested in the format of the competition.

"The European Cup is held under new rules. It is interesting and unusual; no one has ever done this. Because of this, interest in the competition is growing, and each participant strives to successfully qualify and perform at the cross-battles," the gymnast added.

To note, the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is scheduled from May 3 through May 5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Athletes from 37 countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talents across two age categories: seniors, which includes individual and group routines, and juniors, focusing on individual performances.

Azerbaijan's representation in the seniors category includes Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibragimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

