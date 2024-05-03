Japanese delegation to visit Turkmenistan for parliamentary cooperation talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 3. A delegation of the Japanese Parliament headed by Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, member of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Toshiaki Endo will arrive on May 12 on a three-day visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was announced by Japanese Ambassador to Ashgabat Hiroshi Sasaki during a meeting with representatives of the national Parliament of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main issues of cooperation within the framework of the parliamentary friendship group.

Ambassador Hiroshi Sasaki suggested that the Japanese legislators' visit will boost bilateral collaboration and communication through legislative bodies.

Furthermore, the parties also expressed their constant readiness to support intergovernmental cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy, strengthen the legal foundations of these relations, and exchange experience in lawmaking.

The parties proposed strengthening the two countries' inter-parliamentary friendship group, establishing youth ties, enhancing women's role in parliamentary ties, and achieving sustainable development in parliamentary cooperation.

To note, Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova had discussed the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Fukushiro Nukaga at the end of February this year.