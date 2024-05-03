Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 3 May 2024 07:00 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan notes growth in trade turnover volume with EAEU countries

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $4 billion from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by percent year-on-year ($3.7 billion in January–March 2023).

The volume of exports to EAEU countries amounted to $1.1 billion, and imports reached $2.8 billion during this period.

Foreign trade turnover with Russia amounted to $2.8 billion, Kazakhstan to $937.7 million, Kyrgyzstan to $158.2 million, Belarus to $141 million, and Armenia to $4.4 million.

The share in the total volume of foreign trade turnover amounted to 25.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries reached $2.5 billion from January through February 2024.

The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that exports amounted to $746.7 million and imports to $1.7 billion.

