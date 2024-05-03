Trans-Afghan railroad project expected to be completed by end of 2027 - deputy minister

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. The Trans-Afghan railroad project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev said during the III Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"The project will help to connect three countries: Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The railroad will play an important role in the creation of the Eurasian Transport Corridor. As a result, Central Asian countries will have access to an Indian Ocean port," he said.

The Uzbek deputy minister noted that the railroad will reduce the delivery time of goods from 35 to 5 days. And the cost of goods delivery will be reduced by at least 40 percent.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.