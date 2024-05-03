Azerbaijani serviceman injured in accident passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A serviceman injured in the accident has passed away, Trend reports, referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Ahmadov Fuad, who was injured in the accident of his car on May 3 in the territory of Kalbajar district, has passed away. Other military servicemen injured as a result of the accident and hospitalized in a nearby military medical institution are under doctors' observation. An investigation is underway in connection with the road accident that occurred off-duty," the information notes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel