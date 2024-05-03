ADB facilitates Georgia's development into regional hub - ADB President

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Asian Development Bank (ADB) supports Georgia in becoming a regional hub, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said during a briefing on the sidelines of the annual meeting of ADB, Trend reports.

“ADB is one of Georgia’s largest partners. We have allocated more than $3.9 billion to Georgia in the form of loans and technical assistance grants.

Our country partnership strategy covers three main areas: economic development, social development, and public administration development. We'll continue to support Georgia. In light of Georgia's location between west and east, we support regional cooperation," he noted.

Will be updated