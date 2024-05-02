European Commission Director General arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 2 May 2024
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Gert Yan Koopman has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss EU-Azerbaijan cooperation on COP29, demining and more. Started with a productive meeting with President’s Adviser Hikmet Hajiyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Fuad Rzayev.

Important opportunity to build a positive agenda on green energy, regional connectivity and peace in South Caucasus," Koopman wrote on his page on X.

