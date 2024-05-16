Brotherly peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan enjoy deep respect - Aleksandr Lukashenko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The brotherly peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan enjoy deep respect, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The President of Belarus noted: “We have a certain roadmap on which we have been moving and reached a trade turnover of about 400 million dollars. We have agreed that the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Minsk, and taking into account today's agreements and the fact that our ministers have been working here for two days and will continue to work, we have reached new objectives, new solutions to our goals and interpretation of some of the issues.”