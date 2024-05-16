ICRC representatives visit Armenian separatists detained in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan once again in May, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC Office in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to the information, meetings were conducted with the detainees, and arrangements were made for them to communicate with their families.

It was emphasized that the ICRC, in line with its mandate, evaluates the treatment and detention conditions of these individuals, facilitating the re-establishment or maintenance of contact between them and their families. Following ICRC protocols, observations and recommendations from visits are solely communicated and deliberated with the detaining party.

To note, a total of 15 members of the separatist regime are under prosecution in a criminal case investigated by a joint team from the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service. Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office initiated criminal cases against these individuals, who were subsequently placed on the international wanted list. Following last year's anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, law enforcement agencies apprehended and brought to Baku former so-called "presidents" Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and former so-called "foreign minister" David Babayan, so-called "chairman of the parliament" Davit Ishkhanyan, and generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, and former so-called "State Minister" Ruben Vardanyan.

