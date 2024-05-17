Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President of Belarus arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 May 2024 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in the Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus at Fuzuli International Airport.

President the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Belarus was informed about the Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin international airports.

