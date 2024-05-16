Central Asia stands poised to become significant Internet hub - East Telecom CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Central Asia could become a vitally important Internet hub, East Telecom CEO Sungming Kim said at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference, Trend reports.

According to East Telecom's CEO, the company aims to improve connectivity in the Central Asian region.

“Central Asian nations have the potential to leverage their geographic positioning for the advancement of ICT capabilities and services. The realization of the Digital Silk Road initiative holds immense transformative potential for the industry, promising accelerated growth. I hold strong confidence that Central Asia can emerge as a pivotal Internet hub in the near future,” he said.

He also noted that East Telecom aims to become the leading ICT provider in Central Asia.

In addition, Kim emphasized the importance of high-quality infrastructure for telecom companies and the need to use advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud services.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. Azercell serves as the general sponsor of the conference, with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

