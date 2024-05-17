Significant number of foreign students currently studying in Azerbaijan - director of state agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A total of 10,000 foreign students are currently studying in Azerbaijan, the director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Ulker Sattarova said in an interview posted on the official website of the agency, Trend reports.

She noted in her interview that foreign students, as a rule, enter Azerbaijan's higher education institutions out of competition.

“Our goal is to increase the number of foreign students by another 1,000 next year. This is not an easy task. We have such universities that have a certain number of foreign students. In the 1990s, the number of international students understandably declined. But now we are slowly returning to the previous indicators.

Attracting foreign students is propaganda for our country in the future, directly affecting the rating indicators of our universities as well as contributing to the creation of an international environment within higher education institutions and the additional inflow of foreign currency to Azerbaijan. In a sense, we coordinate this issue, but the main activity should be carried out, as in the rest of the world, by universities,” she added.

