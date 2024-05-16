Climate change brings on water depletion in Azerbaijan - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan, recognizing the depletion of water resources due to climate change, places significant emphasis on combating this global challenge, Managing Director of the Amelioration Science-Research Institute Mir Movsum Dadashev said during the “Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29” summit, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the Water Resources Agency conducts adaptation efforts focusing on alternative water sources and the integration of digitalization in the water sector.

"COP29, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan, presents a significant opportunity for participants to make fresh commitments and progress in this field. We aim to deliberate on climate change mitigation measures and explore innovative solutions to address them," he stated.

The "Climate and Water Summit Towards COP29" takes place at ADA University in Baku, drawing participation from governmental bodies, academic institutions, international organizations, and private sector experts.

Key speakers included representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, ADA University, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Commission for Sustainable Development Coordination of Türkiye, and the Executive Director of Aqualink addressed the audience.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

