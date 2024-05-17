Kapital Bank considers possibility of placing manat bonds in near future - chief executive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Kapital Bank is considering the possibility of placing manat bonds soon, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during the press conference, Trend reports.

“We will issue manat bonds soon. The bonds will have an annual interest rate of 10 percent. After analyzing the market demand, we plan to place up to 100 million manat ($58.8 million). The first tranche is planned to be 50 million manat ($29.4 million)," he said.

According to him, Kapital Bank views the bond market in Azerbaijan as developing and important.

“We see our role in expanding this direction. We have issued dollar bonds. 82 percent of dollar bonds were purchased by individuals. This demonstrates that the population is interested in innovations,” Huseynov added.

