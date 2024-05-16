Turkmenistan assumes chairmanship of TURKSOY

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 16. Turkmenistan officially assumed the chairmanship of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) at a solemn ceremony in Ashgabat city on May 16, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the chairmanship has passed to Turkmenistan from Azerbaijan.

At the 10th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY Member States, the Secretary General of the organization, Sultan Raev, handed over the symbol of the chairmanship to the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, Chinar Rustemova.

Chinar Rustemova will be the chairman of TURKSOY on behalf of Turkmenistan.

She has extensive diplomatic experience, having worked for a long time as the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to India and China.

Meanwhile, the TURKSOY international organization was founded in 1993 as a result of an agreement between the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Since 2009, the institution has been called the International Organization of Turkic Culture.