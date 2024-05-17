Europe expected to soon be able to import green energy from Azerbaijan - UNDP's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Europe will be able to import green energy from Azerbaijan in the future, acting resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the “Raising Ambition, Enabling Action” business forum within COP29.

“In the future, many European countries will be able to import solar and wind energy, as well as other useful resources, from Azerbaijan instead of importing oil and gas,” she emphasized.

Roccasalvo noted that Azerbaijan is hosting COP29 to hold international negotiations, find solutions to combat climate change, and secure the future for the next generation.

“We are proud to strengthen the partnership between UNDP and the government of Azerbaijan and to ensure a coherent and effective response to climate change,” she said.

She also mentioned that it is very important that innovation comes from the private sector, academia, and think tanks.

“We are pursuing a very important goal - to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees,” Roccasalvo added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

