Catch special fares from AZAL for travel between Baku and Beijing

Until May 31 of this year, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is offering special rates for flights between Baku and Beijing. These rates apply to both one-way and round-trip flights.

Ticket prices from Baku to Beijing:

One-way — from $235

Round-trip — from $391

Ticket prices from Beijing to Baku:

One-way — from $214

Round-trip — from $398

This offer applies to airline flights scheduled until May 31, 2024, excluding peak periods.

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

In Beijing, there is something for everyone to enjoy: from visiting the famous Great Wall and exploring the Forbidden City to indulging in traditional Chinese cuisine and shopping at renowned markets. Do not miss out on the opportunity to travel to Beijing at special rates!

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az or use the renewed mobile app of the airline.