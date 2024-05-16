Upcoming initiatives to enhance traffic flow in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan's Land Transport Agency, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has launched projects to improve road traffic, Trend reports.

Baku will gradually undertake seven projects to favor road traffic and subsequently lift congestion and traffic jams.

To start, traffic will be redirected to make it easier for cars and pedestrians to cross the crossroads of Babek Avenue and Mikayil Aliyev Street, where the street is narrow and prone to congestion. Road conditions and traffic patterns in the region have been studied by the agency. The Transportation Coordination Council has already given its approval to the preliminary plan.

The project now underway aims to organize traffic governed by traffic lights on the auxiliary stretch of Babek Avenue toward New Guneshli settlement and other directions to maintain order. A single circle will replace the semicircle segregating traffic on Babek Avenue's auxiliary road as it approaches Mikayil Aliyev Street and the city center. There will be all-direction walkways. Also, the region will be marked with roads.

The intersection of Babek Avenue and Mikayil Aliyev Street will be free of rush-hour and other traffic delays. This will maintain intersection traffic order.

