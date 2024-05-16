Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Malaysian PM arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 16 May 2024 17:04 (UTC +04:00)
Malaysian PM arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the Malaysian Prime Minister in Akorda.

During the welcoming ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim introduced members of official delegations to each other. The head of the honor guard company gave a welcome report to the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and the anthems of the two states were played.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim passed into the negotiating hall.

