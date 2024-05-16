Malaysian PM arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the Malaysian Prime Minister in Akorda.

During the welcoming ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim introduced members of official delegations to each other. The head of the honor guard company gave a welcome report to the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, and the anthems of the two states were played.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anwar Ibrahim passed into the negotiating hall.

