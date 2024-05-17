Azerbaijan, IPU sign MoU to organize COP29-framed parliamentary meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The Azerbaijani parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a parliamentary meeting's organization within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Geneva, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The document was signed by the parliament's Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova, and the IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

"Speaking at the signing ceremony, the chairperson highlighted the importance of the signed document and said that the parliamentary meeting will support the events held within the framework of COP29 on the parliamentary platform.

According to her, this event will allow parliamentarians to exchange views and propose suggestions and new ideas for combating climate change. The speaker expressed confidence that, through the joint efforts of the Azerbaijani parliament and the IPU, the meeting will be held at a high level.

Noting that Azerbaijan is proud to host such a prestigious event as COP29, Gafarova emphasized that this marks a recognition of Azerbaijan's efforts in combating climate change at the national, regional, and global levels.

Chungong expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, thanking the head of state for his support.

He emphasized that this document was created as a result of negotiations with the Azerbaijani parliament, noting that the parliamentary meeting would also become a historic event in terms of parliamentary diplomacy and the joint fight against global challenges," the source added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

