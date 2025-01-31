France proves to be long-standing troublemaker towards Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. France has consistently been a contentious player in its dealings with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on “France and Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict” today.

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has consistently aimed to build positive ties with France.

“Our country has cooperated with French companies in energy and other sectors. This crisis was caused by France's actions. Certainly, the Armenian Diaspora in France played a certain role in this, but the situation is not confined to this,” he added.

