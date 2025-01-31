Kazakhstan, EU continue negotiations on visa facilitation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Kazakhstan and the European Union are strengthening their strategic partnership by continuing negotiations on visa facilitation, Trend reports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aleshka Simkic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation. They also reviewed the schedule of planned mutual visits and high-level events for the current year. An exchange of views took place on key issues of the international and regional agenda.

Nurtleu emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening its strategic partnership with the European Union, highlighting the importance of effectively implementing the agreements reached in priority areas such as trade and investment, transport and logistics, critical raw materials, and digitalization.

Additionally, special attention was given to the issue of visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens traveling to the EU. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing preparations for negotiations in this area.

For her part, Simkic welcomed the high level of engagement and expressed readiness to continue efforts to develop bilateral relations.

By the close of the meeting, the parties involved decided to keep the lines of communication open regarding important matters of mutual cooperation.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s main trade and investment partner. Trade turnover between the two sides for January–November 2024 amounted to $44.2 billion, marking a 17.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Since 2005, European investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have totaled $180 billion.

